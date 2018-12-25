‘Pokemon’ Anime Revisits Misty’s Sisters

Pokemon may not put too much focus on family, but it has its moments. Ash Ketchum and his mom go way back with Mr. Mime strangely enough, and Misty has her own brood. So, if you’ve been missing the Sensational Sisters, you can rest easy.

After all, the latest update from Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon did visit the cute trio at long last.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This weekend, Japan stepped out with a new episode of Pokemon‘s anime, and it saw Misty make a return to the series. The heroine was joined by Brock as they made their first trip to the Alola region, and it was there Misty reflected on her sisters.

It has been so long since I had last seen Misty’s sisters pic.twitter.com/fB4OlUUCSm — Ashita (@AshitanoGin) December 23, 2018

Despite appearing in a short fantasy sequence, fans got a good look at Misty’s Sensational Sisters. As you can see above, the trio are looking as nice as ever in their colored dresses, and their Pokemon are just as fierce.

To the left, Violet looks keen with her wavy hair let down, and Daisy looks plenty relaxed as she lounges across the screen. To the far right, Lily looks lovely holding a Poke Ball in hand, and their respective water-type Pokemon are seen scattered around the shot. Now, fans are hoping the little-seen trio will get a comeback before Pokemon‘s latest series wraps, and these designs prove the Sensational Sisters are primed to pull off another stellar water show.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”

Do you want to see more of Misty’s family…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!