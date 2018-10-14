‘Pokemon’ Anime Previews Next Arc In First Trailer

Ash Ketchum has plenty to deal with these days, but the aspiring Pokemon Master is about to add more to the slate. Soon enough, Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon will strike out with a new arc, and a first-look teaser for the addition has dropped.

So, if you are ready to fall in love with one shaggy-haired Eevee, you’re time is coming.

Over on Youtube, the first teaser for Pokemon‘s next arc went live for fans. As you can see above, the clip begins with a special Eevee strutting its stuff, and fans cannot wait to meet the Pokemon for themselves.

“This Pokemon is very cheerful… Eevee? Its bangs are so long,” the teaser’s caption reads. “Where on Earth is it going? I cannot take my eyes away!”

Continuing, the caption promises fans this new arc will catch up with Satoshi (or Ash) as usual with Pikachu by his side. It also says a slew of new friends and Pokemon will also be introduced, making the arc a must-see for fans.

As the trailer shows, fans are teased with some of these big reveals. Not only is this new Eevee seen, but fans are introduced to a fan-favorite character from the video games. Hau is seen briefly in a shot as he takes on Ash in a Pokemon battle. Hailing from Melemele Island, Hau acts as both a rival and friend to gamers in Pokemon: Sun and Moon. So, audiences can expect some interesting moments to come from his Alola anime debut.

Not caught up on all things Pokemon? You can check out the official synopsis of its current run below:

“What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”