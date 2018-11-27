New ‘Pokemon’ Preview Has Fans Worried Over Eevee

One of the best new additions of the latest arc of Pokemon: Sun & Moon‘s anime is the shaggy haired new Eevee that has gone through some rough times to get onto the anime series fully.

Tough times aren’t over by the looks of it as the preview for the next episode puts Eevee and Popplio in the crosshairs of a angry Persian.

Episode 99 of the series is titled “Eevee, Where Are You Going? Anywhere to find You!” and it seems like it’s the conclusion of the short “Eevee, Where Are You Going?” series that has featured various Eevee adventures. It gets into some shenanigans with a Persian, and in the chase ends up getting Lana’s Popplio caught up in the wild situation.

Along with this, the shaggy haired Eevee seems to get roughed up quite a bit after a struggle with Team Skull (eventually leading to a big lump on its head). As for who the Eevee might join up with in the series, all signs seem to be pointing to Lana as she not only helps Eevee out of its tough situation, but probably forms a deep bond in the process. That final shot of Eevee in front of the sea definitely speaks to this. But fans will see for themselves soon enough as this tough road for Eevee hopefully comes to a happy end.

