Pokemon Sword and Shield: The Crown Tundra and Expansion Bundle Release Dates Announced

Nintendo announced the release dates for Pokemon Sword and Shield’s second part of its expansions called The Crown Tundra this week as well as the release date for an all-in-one bundle releasing just a few weeks afterwards. Starting on October 22nd, people will be able to play part two of the Pokemon Sword and Shield expansions when The Crown Tundra becomes available for those who own the expansion pass. The all-in-one bundle for those who don’t yet have the pass will be available on November 6th.

The Crown Tundra is the second part of the expansions for Pokemon Sword and Shield and follows the release of The Isle of Armor that brought players the first paid content release for the newest Pokemon games. The second expansion only had a Fall 2020 release date prior to Nintendo’s announcement that’s now set late October as the release date.

Nintendo also went over some of the key features we’ll see in The Crown Tundra during the Pokemon presentation. There will be Legendary Pokemon returning in the second expansion for players to find and capture, and you’ll be able to team up with other Trainers to take on powerful Pokemon hiding in caves through the new Dynamax Adventure system. A new tournament circuit called the Galarian Star Tournament will let players team up with other Trainers they’ve met along their Pokemon Sword and Shield journeys to offer new perspectives on the characters.

“The Crown Tundra is the second area you’ll be able to visit with your Expansion Pass,” Nintendo said about the new Pokemon content coming soon. “See for yourself this vast landscape, with its drifts of glittering snow! In this frigid area with jagged, snowy mountains, people have settled in a small, tight-knit community. Early in your adventures here, a man named Peony will appoint you as the leader of his exploration team in the Crown Tundra. You’ll be tasked with investigating the reaches of this frozen land—including the depths of a Pokémon Den, something you’ve so far been able to glimpse only during Max Raid Battles!”

For those who don’t yet have either the expansion pass or the games themselves, you’ll have an opportunity to get all of that soon if you’ve become enticed by the expansion news. Nintendo announced the release date of an all-in-one bundle that’s coming on November 6th which includes one of the games and the expansion pass.

Pokemon Sword and Shield players can look forward to The Crown Tundra when it releases on October 22nd.