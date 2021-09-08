Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle Debuts Dubbed Trailer

Pokemon is ready to bring its most recent film to fans in the U.S., and it would put things lightly to say they are excited. If you did not know, the fandom is geeking out this week as The Pokemon Company did confirm its Zarude feature is ready to debut stateside. Now, a full dubbed trailer for Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle is here, and it will have fans feeling emotional.

As you can see below, the trailer went live this week with a little help from Netflix. The streaming service will begin showing Secrets of the Jungle beginning October 8th in the United States. The film will bring fans into the Forest of Okoya, and Ash will come face to face with a new friend who knows little about mankind.

https://twitter.com/Pokemon/status/1435227928216883203?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The trailer shows off tons of gorgeous artwork and animation as Ash meets a strange boy named Koko. This young kid has lived in the jungle his entire life, and the mythical Pokemon Zarude acts like his father. The trio finds themselves navigating uncharted territory after their meeting, but it doesn’t take long before things sour. When a deforestation project gets underway, our heroes must fight to protect Okoya, and it seems Team Rocket even pitches in from the sidelines. And of course, it seems like a legendary shift will take place with Celebi entangles itself in this emotional story.

If you want to check out this new Pokemon film, it will be here in a month’s time. You can read more on Secrets of the Jungle below courtesy of its official synopsis:

“Deep in the jungle, far from any human settlement, you’ll find the Forest of Okoya-a Pokemon paradise forbidden to outsiders. In this jungle lives Koko, a human boy who has been raised as a Pokémon by the Mythical Pokemon Zarude. Koko has grown up never doubting that he is a Pokemon. But one day, a chance meeting with Ash and Pikachu leaves Koko with his first human friend. Is he truly a Pokemon? Or is he, in fact, a human?”

What do you think about this first dubbed trailer? Will you be tuning into Pokemon‘s latest movie when it drops? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.