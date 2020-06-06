Pokemon Fans are Loving Twilight Wings' Latest Episode

After a brief delay due to the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic, Pokemon: Twilight Wings has finally debuted a new episode of the web miniseries. Each episode of this miniseries has shed a light on each of the new characters introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield, and thus has been filling the gap left by the fact that Pokemon's main anime series has not been solely focusing on the newest region of Galar. Characters like Oleanna, who gets the focus of Episode 5 of the miniseries, have yet to debut in Pokemon Journeys: The Series but are getting their due shine here.

The fifth episode of the series is titled "Assistant" and follows Chairman Rose's assistant Oleanna as she goes through a day in her life with the Macro Cosmos company. Not only does the episode contain a few shout outs to real life events, but also sneaks in some well received cameos from characters who had yet to make their anime debut.

