Pokemon Fans are Loving Twilight Wings' Latest Episode
After a brief delay due to the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic, Pokemon: Twilight Wings has finally debuted a new episode of the web miniseries. Each episode of this miniseries has shed a light on each of the new characters introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield, and thus has been filling the gap left by the fact that Pokemon's main anime series has not been solely focusing on the newest region of Galar. Characters like Oleanna, who gets the focus of Episode 5 of the miniseries, have yet to debut in Pokemon Journeys: The Series but are getting their due shine here.
The fifth episode of the series is titled "Assistant" and follows Chairman Rose's assistant Oleanna as she goes through a day in her life with the Macro Cosmos company. Not only does the episode contain a few shout outs to real life events, but also sneaks in some well received cameos from characters who had yet to make their anime debut.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Pokemon: Twilight Wings, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! What did you think of the Oleanna focused episode? Which of the sneaky cameos were your favorite? You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Some Real World Shout Outs!
According to the new Pokemon Twilight Wings episode, it looks like we might have actually been helping out Oleana with her research as well 👀 pic.twitter.com/iZ18FZ3qnU— TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) June 5, 2020
THERE HE IS
Kabu fans when they wake up and watch the Twilight wings ep. pic.twitter.com/eD7UTbCsou— MaggyBrideFjormForAll (@MaggyChatter) June 5, 2020
Just Look at that Animation!
Key Animation: ??— Pokémon Sakuga (@SakugaPokemon) June 5, 2020
Source: Pokemon Twilight Wings #05 pic.twitter.com/HjqjELOcKv
OMG Young Oleana!
The newest episode of Twilight Wings features a younger (?) Oleana omfghttps://t.co/QKhqhqT5kR pic.twitter.com/hNQMAk3Ncc— Mlick (@Mlickles) June 5, 2020
Oleana in General Though
sorry just putting in my 2 cents on twilight wings rn: pic.twitter.com/wrsGYkkAdD— hazel // BLM (@Meowstyx) June 5, 2020
A PIERS CAMEO?!?!
PIERS MAKES A CAMEO IN THE NEW TWILIGHT WINGS EPISODE GAME FREAK LET HIM OUT OF THE BASEMENT pic.twitter.com/cm2IDVIPsC— kaitlyn🦇@ 📌 PINNED (@otonokis) June 5, 2020
All Those Cameos Though
Spotting Kabu, Piers, AND Gordie in the New Twilight Wings episode got me like 😤😤😭😭😩😩💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/277DFj4Vqc— bASURA bARA 💦🔞 (@Junjomonstah) June 5, 2020
Don't Forget About Mr Rime!
Just tweeting to say that #MrRime cutting a jig here is one of the best things ever. Ok? Ok!! 😄- #Pokémon : Twilight Wings. pic.twitter.com/GfOXzstUKI— 👨🏾💻 ᎧᏒᏝᏋᏗᏁᏕ | 🅂🄷🄰🄳🄾🅆 🄳🄸🄽🄾 🦖 (@ShadowDinosaur) June 5, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.