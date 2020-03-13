Pokemon: Twilight Wings Confirms Next Premiere Date

Pokemon‘s newest generation of the anime is currently exploring the Galar region of Pokemon Shield and Sword pretty sporadically, but unfortunately this newest series has yet to be officially released outside of Japan. But while this newest anime has yet to make its way to other shores, fans have gotten some taste of what Galar’s anime makeover will look like as a whole thanks to the special seven episode miniseries exploring different facets of this region. Now with two episodes of Pokemon: Twilight Wings available for watching, the next episode will be coming in just a short time.

Pokemon’s official Twitter account has announced that Episode 3 of Pokemon: Twilight Wings will be airing on March 17th worldwide. Like the previous two episodes of the series released thus far, the third episode will be releasing in multiple languages. Fans in the United States will be getting an English dubbed release of the episode in particular too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pokemon: Twilight Wings has been mostly focused on the Pokemon Sword and Shield games as the official Pokemon anime has chosen to steer away from this direction. Exploring the Gym Leaders and other characters that have yet to make their official anime debut otherwise, this short webseries also gives the franchise a cool new look that fans have been enjoying so far.

It’s currently unknown where this series is heading, and what kind of story it will tell, because without the usual Ash Ketchum as an anchor this series opens up to all kinds of fun possibilities. Fans are hoping to see more of the Gym Leaders in particular, and we’ll see how that plays out soon enough with the third episode!

What are your thoughts on Pokemon: Twilight Wings‘ first two episodes so far? Are you hoping to see an official English language release of the newest Pokemon anime someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!