New Pokemon Promo Teases Ash's Rematch with Bea

Pokemon Journeys: The Series dealt Ash Ketchum his first major loss in the World Coronation Series against the Galar Gym Leader, Bea, and the promo for the next episode of the series is teasing a major rematch between the two. Before challenging Bea to a match, Ash was on a big winning streak as he had won all of his World Coronation Series matches before officially joining the Super class. But after his match with Bea, Ash realized that he was not approaching these matches cautiously enough and basically got a shock to his system.

The preview for the next episode of Pokemon Journeys: The Series teases that Ash is going for a big rematch against Bea now that he's come up with a plan of counterattack to use against her powerful fighting type Pokemon. You can check out the preview as spotted by @TrainerPhoenix2 on Twitter below! Episode 39 of Pokemon Journeys: The Series is titled "Ash vs. Bea!" and the synopsis for it (as reported by @AnipokeFandom) begins as such, "[Ash] wants a rematch with Gym Leader [Bea] from the Galar region, who utterly defeated him in their official [World Coronation Series] battle, so he has gone to the [Cianwood Gym] in the Johto region where she's currently training."

Ash Vs Bea preview looks nice, idk how this will work seeing that ash is using pikachu🤔 with Farfetch’d on the va list will ash just bench it?? I really hope that pikachu doesn’t lose in this battle, I hope pikachu wins than ash subs in riolu to fight grapploct.HYPE! #anipoke pic.twitter.com/2TrK5gdtiV — Trainer Phoenix (@TrainerPhoenix2) September 21, 2020

The synopsis continues with the tease that Ash and Riolu are really in it to win it the second time around, "[Bea] accepts his challenge and the battle starts, with [Goh and Cianwood City Gym Leader Chuck] watching. [Ash] and Riolu are burning with a desire to win this rematch, but what is the strategy they've prepared to overcome [Grapploct's Octolock] which is what defeated them last time?!"

Are you excited for Ash's big rematch with Bea in Pokemon Journeys: The Series? Do you think he will have better luck against the Galar Gym Leader the second time around?Will he be better off using Pikachu in his team rather than his Galarion Farfetch'd?