Polygon Pictures & Scavengers Reign Studio Team-Up For New Anime

Anime isn’t just a business that strictly comes out of Japan as other countries are getting into the medium with series of their own. In a recent press release, the animation studios of Titmouse Inc. and Polygon Pictures have announced that they will be teaming up to work on future projects. While said projects haven’t been revealed as of yet, the two studios have plenty of series on their resume that will have many anime fans keeping their eye on the news and seeing what the two have in store for their future endeavors.

If you’re unfamiliar with Titmouse Inc, the studio has worked on Adult Swim series including Metalocalypse, Super Jail, and Ballmastrz: 9009. On top of these Cartoon Network favorites, TItmouse also worked on series including Netflix’s Big Moth, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Scavengers Reign. The studio is also working on the upcoming video game adaptation of Among Us. When it comes to Polygon Pictures, the production house has worked on the likes of Ghost In The Shell 2: Innocence, Transformers: Prime, Tron Uprising, and many more. One major property they have on the horizon is Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which shared a special preview at the recent D23 event.

Polygon x Titmouse

The Chief Operational Officer of Titmouse Inc, Ben Kalina, discussed the recent merger that was announced this week, “We’re seeing more and more prestige CG series happening in the adult space, like “Blue Eye Samurai” and “Arcane,” and since Polygon is known for its CG expertise and Titmouse is known for our adult animated series and unique point of view, we quickly realized this would be a match made in animation heaven.”

On the flip side, Polygon Pictures’ Executive Vice President of International Business Development and Licensing Jack Liang discussed the upcoming projects that will unite the two companies, “Culturally, the work that we produce is so in line with what Titmouse does, and bringing the best of what we both do to this partnership to develop some mind-blowing CG series is going to be beyond fun.”

Via Variety