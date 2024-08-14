Anime Goes Global as China Shines With Lord of The Mysteries Tease

Anime’s popularity has helped the medium to grow in recent years the world over. While the animation style first got its start in Japan, North America has seen some major leaps and bounds when it comes to interest in anime. Japan and the United States aren’t the only two countries that are a part of the anime game. China has released quite a few anime adaptations and is planning to do the same in 2025 with a gorgeous new series under the name, “Lord of The Mysteries“. Thanks to the new trailer, anime fans are comparing the show to the likes of Ufotable’s Demon Slayer.

If you’re unfamiliar with this new property, the franchise first got its start in China as a web novel series that was designed as a trilogy. The story itself blends sorcery and the supernatural while injecting elements that do well at pushing the wild animation seen here. While Lord of The Mysteries hasn’t shared a specific release date, Studio B. CMAY PIctures has a long reputation in the anime world and the new trailer proves it.

Lord of The Mysteries Trailer

In an interview last year, Studio MAPPA’s founder Masao Maruyama didn’t hold anything back when it came to the idea of China ruling the anime medium in the future, “In Japan, people are no longer trained in animation. The only reason China hasn’t quite caught up with Japan yet is because of a bunch of restrictions imposed on free expression there. If more freedom is unleashed, Japan will be overtaken in no time.”

"Lord of The Mysteries" Chinese Anime New Trailer.



– Airs Summer 2025

– Airs Summer 2025

– Studio B.CMAY PICTURES

If you want to learn more about Lord of the Mysteries, here’s a description of the original web novel, “With the rising tide of steam power and machinery, who can come close to being a Beyonder? Shrouded in the fog of history and darkness, who or what is the lurking evil that murmurs into our ears? Waking up to be faced with a string of mysteries, Zhou Mingrui finds himself reincarnated as Klein Moretti in an alternate Victorian era world where he sees a world filled with machinery, cannons, dreadnoughts, airships, difference machines, as well as Potions, Divination, Hexes, Tarot Cards, Sealed Artifacts… The Light continues to shine but mystery has never gone far. Follow Klein as he finds himself entangled with the Churches of the world—both orthodox and unorthodox—while he slowly develops newfound powers thanks to the Beyonder potions. Like the corresponding tarot card, The Fool, which is numbered 0—a number of unlimited potential—this is the legend of “The Fool.”

