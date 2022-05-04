Pop Team Epic's Creator Has Gotten Married

✖

It looks like Pop Team Epic fans better prep some well wishes for the manga's creator. A new report from Japan has confirmed its creator recently tied the knot! Over on Twitter, Bkub Okawa confirmed they were married just recently, and they are excited to forge a life together with their wife.

As you can see below, Okawa confirmed he and his now-wife began living together in 2020. The artist went on to say she is "a woman who supports this slovenly Bkub."

"We'll do our best to have a happy family," Okawa wrote. "Thank you all for your support. Sincerely, a happy manga boy."

For those who are unfamiliar with Pop Team Epic, the series began in 2014 online and ran for a year before Okawa began its second season. To date, the manga has released four parts, and Pop Team Epic went on to get its own anime. Season one dropped in 2018, and the next will go live this fall.

Want to know more about Pop Team Epic? You can check out its official synopsis here: "Crude, rude, and a little...cute? Get ready for the larger-than-life attitude of Popuko and Pipimi, the small and tall stars of Pop Team Epic! Based off the bizarre four-panel webcomic by Bukubu Okawa comes a comedy that'll throw you off with its out-there jokes and intense absurdity. You think you're ready for these girls? Think again, F#%**er!"

We send our congrats to the happy couple! If you want to watch Pop Team Epic, you can find the anime streaming on Crunchyroll right now.