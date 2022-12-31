Japanese Game Show Inspires New Anime

Predominantly, anime will draw its inspiration from either a manga series, a light novel series, or an original idea that didn't originally get its start from the printed page. Now, an upcoming anime has been announced that draws its inspiration from an unexpected source: a Japanese live-action game show. Run For The Money has been a fixture on Japanese television since its premiere in 2014 and will now be creating a unique story based on the parameters of the game show and the "hunters" that chase prize-seeking contestants.

Toei Animation will be helming this upcoming series that is planning to drop early next year, with the production studio responsible for heavy hitters in the anime world such as Dragon Ball Super, One Piece, Dragon Quest, and countless others. If you're unfamiliar with the original gameshow's premise, the game show sees a number of contestants who are tasked with performing a number of challenges within a set area, being chased by "hunters", aka members of the game who are looking to eliminate players by tagging them. For each second that players remain in the competition, they are awarded money, and while each contestant is out for themselves, teamwork will often be required. Much like Netflix's Squid Game, there is a storyline running behind the scenes of the competition, though Run For The Money is obviously far less deadly.

Run For The Anime

Run For The Money shared its first trailer and poster with its newly created Twitter Account, giving fans a first look at the anime that pulls its inspiration from the popular Japanese game show:

Netflix's Squid Game goes to show how the concept of a game show can be flipped on its ear, with the South Korean production becoming one of Netflix's most popular television series. With a second season in the works, as well as the streaming service touting a "Squid Game Universe" along with a real-life reality show based on the deadly game, it wouldn't come as a surprise if we one day saw Netflix creating an anime adaptation of the battle royale.

Are you hyped to dive into this game-show-inspired anime next year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Run For The Money.