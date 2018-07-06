What Terminator, Alien, Ghostbusters & More Would Look Like as Anime

If you haven’t been keeping up with our Comicbook.com/Anime page in the last year or so, we can tell you with all assurances: Anime is blowing up in a big way. Japan’s animated art form has been achieving major crossover success in the west, thanks to a new crop of popular titles like Dragon Ball Super, Attack on Titan, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and of course, the superhero/anime mashup hit, My Hero Academia.

As anime continues its expansion into a globally-dominant lane of media content, Russian freelance artist Dmitry Grozov has created an awesome gallery of artwork, which imagines what some of the biggest movie franchises in Hollywood would look like as anime. Take a look at the results, below!

Robocop

The story of a policeman brutally shot down and brought back as a “ghost in the machine” in a cybernetic body just screams anime. You could bet in that form, Robocop’s exploration of what it means for a man to become machine – and the digital world he could consciously inhabit – would be a lot cooler.

Alien

This image form Alien 3 perfectly captures what the Xenomorphs vs. Ripley conflict would look like in anime form. With so many bizarre and cool alien concepts already filling out the anime genre, there would be a lot that an Alien anime could do with Xenomorph concepts and Colonial Marine battles that movies never could. Especially if you went the ecchi route (just saying…).

Terminator

This iconic scene from T2 is just one of several great images that Grozov has created from the Terminator franchise. Images of the original film perfectly capture the ’80s tone of James Cameron’s work, and Arnold Schwarzenegger looks just as awesome in anime form as he does in the live-action film.

Ghostbusters

There doesn’t need to be a big sell on this one: the combination of ghostly visuals and sci-fi comedy would be perfectly fit the sometimes-out-there, sometimes-silly, mold of a great anime.

Jurassic Park

While the image of this scene from Jurassic Park is cool, it’s questionable if scenes like raptors opening kitchen doors and hunting human children would translate to anime. Some of those Jurassic World concepts would work well – and that twist in Fallen Kingdom seems like something straight out of anime.

Dredd

This looks cool and all, but we have an ulterior motive for including it: This is actually something that needs to happen. Fans have wanted to the world of Dredd to continue, and anime could be the key.

Beetlejuice

The mind of Tim Burton meets the anime format? Why hasn’t this happened already? If there is one Burton film to experiment with as an anime series, it would definitely be Beetlejuice. The showdown between exorcists and bio-exorcists would be awesome in the format.

The Fifth Element

Luc Besson’s Fifth Element was way ahead of its time as a live-action movie with major anime flavor – it would be only fitting to see its world fully done in the format.

As stated, Schwarzenegger is somehow still ridiculously entertaining in anime format, and his ’80s / 90s testosterone action flicks clearly would make for some great satirical anime flicks.

Kill Bill

This one is an easy lay-up: Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill vol. 1 is already part anime, so why not a version of the film that’s all anime?

If you like what you see here, be sure to check the full gallery of Dmitry Grozov’s work, HERE.

What other famous movies could you see getting an anime adaptation? Let us know in the comments!