Primal Season 2 Promises It Will Be Bigger Than Season One

Adult Swim’s Primal is an absolutely brutal series that is one of the best created by the same man responsible for Samurai Jack, Genndy Tartakovsky. At the latest panel for the Television Critics’ Association press tour, the legendary animator spilled the beans that the bloody tale of Fang and Spear would be returning for season two later this year, while also sharing some major details regarding the themes of the new episodes and what our two protagonists will be focused on.

The majority of the first season of Primal saw the caveman Spear and the T-Rex Fang joining alongside one another following the deaths of their respective families, attempting to survive clans of witches, bloodthirsty apes, and invisible carnivores during their bloody adventures. In the final episode of season one, the idiosyncratic duo ran into an unexpected human in Mira, a woman who spoke an unknown dialect in a series that mostly didn’t feature any dialogue throughout. Though Mira was able to form a bond with both Fang and Spear, she was taken by a band of bloodthirsty ape men, bringing the first season to a close with quite the cliffhanger.

Tartakovsky, during the TCA Panel, stated that the second season will be “bigger, grander, and surprising. Season 2 is more experimental and it’s going to be very memorable.” The creator also took the opportunity to state that while the first season focused on Fang and Spear surviving in the face of their grief, the second season will apparently be all about “revenge,” as the pair of brawlers search for the kidnapped Mira.

Adult Swim’s Primal is just one of the successful originals that were created within the mature Cartoon Network programming block, with the likes of Rick And Morty, Smiling Friends, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and Metalocalypse relying far more on humor than a grim and gritty story of prehistoric survival. With Adult Swim planning new movies and seasons for some of their biggest projects, it’s no surprise to see that Primal is among those beloved franchises that will be making a comeback.

Via Sage Surge