Primal Creator Talks Favorite Episodes of Season Two

Animation fans are only a few hours away from the second season of Primal landing on Adult Swim, with the series set to make a comeback at midnight on Thursday, July 21st. Quickly also arriving on HBO Max the next day, the second season of the prehistoric series will follow Spear and Fang immediately following the events of the first season as they attempt to rescue the human known as Mira from a mysterious fate. Now, the creator of the series, Genndy Tartakovsky, took the opportunity to share his favorite episodes from Primal's return in a brand new interview.

In a recent interview with Paste, Genndy Tartakosvky dove further into the second season of the bloody, prehistoric epic series, while taking the opportunity to explain which episodes of Primal's upcoming return were his favorite of the lot:

"The second episode ["The Shadow of Fate"] was one of the most exciting story things we've done with a love triangle. I was so happy with it because it's a love triangle with no dialogue in the story. You have the feelings of all these characters, and it's tragic. I was really excited about it. Then Episode 15, "The Primal Theory," don't miss that one. I'm pushing everything in that one. And I think 17 and 18 are pretty incredible, just scale-wise, we get to this next level. Some are more emotional and some are more exciting. We'll see how the audience reacts to it."

The official description for Primal's second season from Adult Swim reads as such:

"Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal follows the tale of Spear (Aaron LaPlante), a caveman at the dawn of evolution, as he forms an unlikely friendship with Fang, a nearly extinct dinosaur. In the second season, Spear and Fang journey to a new world to rescue Mira (Laëtitia Eïdo) from her captors, only to find a place filled with savage brutality."

While Primal's comeback is the next big project for Tartakovsky, the animator is hard at work following signing an exclusive deal with Cartoon Network as he works on a new animated series in Unicorn: Eternal Warriors, along with an upcoming adult animated movie in Fixed.

