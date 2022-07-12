Samurai Jack/Primal Creator Addresses the State of Adult Animation

Genndy Tartakovsky might have hit the big time thanks in part to his kid-centric original works via Dexter's Laboratory and the earliest seasons of Samurai Jack, but the animator has almost exclusively delved into the world of adult animation for the past few years, specifically via the last season of Samurai Jack and Adult Swim's Primal. With the animator's prehistoric epic set to return later this month, and having a few other projects that are currently in the works, Tartakovsky took the opportunity to talk about the current boom of adult animation and how that is changing the landscape.

Having recently signed an exclusive contract with Cartoon Network, Genndy is currently working on a new animated series in Unicorn: Eternal Warrior, as well as a new adult, 2-D animated film dubbed Fixed. While premiere dates for both projects have yet to be revealed at this point, it's clear that the creator behind so many classic animated series is keeping busy.

Tartakovsky had this to say when it came to the recent boom in adult animation, with the animator responsible for some of the best examples in the medium via Samurai Jack's bloody final season, Adult Swim's Primal, and his upcoming 2-D animated movie:

"It seems like right now we're having a very good moment for adult animation, especially in Europe. I think it's really starting to break away from The Simpsons/Family Guy mold. Back when I was 18, my friends and I were hoping for more adult animated projects and now I feel that we are finally seeing the fruition of all those dreams. We are seeing this growth and move forward in that artistic direction."

Primal was able to grab a lot of attention thanks to its beautiful animation along with gripping, emotional storytelling that followed a caveman and a dinosaur who found themselves teaming up with one another to survive their brutal environment. With the first season of the Adult Swim series ending on quite the cliffhanger, the second season is slated to tell an overarching story as both Spear and Fang search for the missing Mira.

Via Animation Magazine