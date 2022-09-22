Primal Creator Debunks Popular Fan Theory

Primal's second season finale brought Spear and Fang's story to a close, with the final moments seeing a new chapter for the prehistoric world that became a major brutal series for Adult Swim. While this brutal and bloody epic was fairly straightforward when it came to the larger-than-life caveman and his trusty T-Rex, many fans believed that there was a hidden secret when it came to the prehistoric creation by creator Genndy Tartakovsky, which the Samurai Jack creator has shot down in a new interview.

For many fans following the adventures of Primal and Spear, a fan theory emerged that this prehistoric setting was actually taking place in the Earth's future, meaning that the planet had simply returned to a past state due to unforeseen circumstances. Of course, this isn't exactly a new theory in the world of pop culture, with the animated series, Thundarr the Barbarian, taking a similar approach when it debuted in the 1980s. Thanks to a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tartakovsky put this theory to bed however as he stated in no uncertain terms that Primal did take place in the past during the prehistoric era of the world:

"Absolutely not in the future."

The interviewer also took the opportunity to present another theory, that the protagonist in the episode "Primal Theory" might have been a descendant of Spear's. The episode in question took place in a Victorian England setting, wherein aristocrats were threatened by an asylum escapee and the main protagonist was voiced by the same voice for the caveman lead, Aaron LaPlante:

"Aaron is really funny, and I wanted to give him something because I love his voice. He's done some voices for me for Unicorn, he's doing a voice for me for Fixed. I'm trying to use him as much as I can besides just grunting. He's actually a really good actor."

Primal has yet to be confirmed for a third season, though should the bloody Adult Swim series return, Tartakovsky is looking to structure it as more of an anthology, presenting stories that remain as brutal as the stories following Spear and Fang.

Via Entertainment Weekly