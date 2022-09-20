Primal Creator Details Season 2's Big Mystery Villain

Primal's second season on Adult Swim has come to a close, bringing the Spear and Fang's story to an end as creator Genndy Tartakovsky has stated that should the series return for a third season, the animator is hoping to take an approach that would transform it into an anthology-style show. Taking the opportunity to discuss the season finale, and the second season as a whole, Tartakovsky took the opportunity to discuss the mysterious villain who imbued the Viking Chief with his fiery power, making for the caveman and his T-Rex's greatest foe.

When the Viking Chief lost his entire family due to some unfortunate run-ins with Spear and Fang, the warrior sought power to get his revenge. Arriving in the underworld, the viking was faced with a mysterious horned creature, who Tartakovsky explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly was a "demi-god of Hell", looking close to the norse figure known as Surtur:

"The name of the episode before was "Vidarr," which is actually the old Nordic name for revenge. People kind of associated it with the demon guy. Whether it's the Devil or Satan, it's the demigod of Hell. I like when the audience makes it their own. Some people were saying that it's the god of revenge, and that works too. It's definitive in the story, but you can classify it the way you want to. The show, I've always said, it's pulp. There's man and dinosaurs, so you know you're historically not accurate. Then we've got witches, magic, vampire man-bats. Getting dragged to the underworld to empower yourself for revenge is all part of it."

With Tartakovsky seemingly looking to leave the world of Spear and Fang behind him, it doesn't seem likely that this primordial deity will be returning in the future of the franchise, though this is certainly a universe where anything can happen. Primal's second season took the opportunity to briefly explore a new story in this brutal universe, via the episode "The Primal Theory", which saw an escaped asylum patient striking down countless aristocrats during a dark and stormy night.

