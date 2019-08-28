Promare Reveals English Dub Trailer, Cast

Studio Trigger’s big movie outing already made major waves in Japan when it launched earlier this year, and fans in the United States have been eagerly anticipating the chance to see the film themselves. With GKIDS bringing the film to theaters for a limited time event in September, one of the most exciting aspects was learning that it would be getting a full English dub release in which the cast was chosen directly by Studio Trigger themselves.

Now fans have gotten a taste of what the English dub of Promare sounds like with a fresh trailer, and GKIDS has revealed the full voice cast for the new film that includes heavy hitters like Billy Kametz, Johnny Yong Bosch, and Alyson Leigh Rosenfeld. For fans wanting to see the film’s original Japanese release with English subtitles, GKIDS will be offering that as well.

Promare‘s English dub cast is as follows:

Billy Kametz and Galo Thymos

Johnny Yong Bosch as Lio Fotia

Crispin Freeman as Kray Foresight

Alyson Leigh Rosenfeld as Aina Ardebit

John Bentley as Varys Truss

Steven Blum as Ignis Ex

Melissa Fahn as Biar Colossus

Neil Kaplan as Vulcan Haestus

Erica Lindbeck as Heris Ardebit

Yuri Lowenthal as Meis

Matthew Mercer as Gueira

Mike Pollock as Deus Prometh

Billy Bob Thompson as Remi Puguna

Kari Wahlgren as Lucia Fex

Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi and written by Kazuki Nakashima, who have previously collaborated for fan-favorite Studio Trigger projects Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill, GKIDS will be bringing Promare to select theaters in the United States on September 17 and 19.

Screening times and availability will vary by location, and GKIDS officially describes Promare as such, “The first feature-length film from the acclaimed studio TRIGGER, creators of the hit series Kill la Kill and Little Witch Academia, and director Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill), Promare uses a bold cel-shaded visual style to tell a blistering action-adventure story, and is the spiritual successor to many of director Imaishi’s former works.

Thirty years have passed since the appearance of Burnish, a race of flame-wielding mutant beings, who destroyed half of the world with fire. When a new group of aggressive mutants calling themselves “Mad Burnish” appears, the epic battle between Galo Thymos, a new member of the anti-Burnish rescue team “Burning Rescue,” and Lio Fotia, the leader of “Mad Burnish” begins.”