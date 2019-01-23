Studio Trigger’s ‘Promare’ Movie Reveals Trailer, Release Window

Studio Trigger and XFlag are producing a new film from the creators behind Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill, so all eyes are on this new movie to see just what kind of visual marvel Promare will be.

Releasing later this May in Japan, you can check out the newest trailer for Promare above. Though it is painfully short, it’s still offering quite a bit and fans can see a tease of the wild kind of story fans have come to expect from this studio.

Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi and written by Kazuki Nakashima, who have previously collaborated for fan-favorite Studio Trigger projects Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill, Promare is a joint effort between Studio Trigger and X-FLAG Studio (Monster Strike The Animation).

While most of the story is still being kept under wraps, more of the story has been revealed as it features a group known as Burning Rescue who use mechs in order to fight off the “Mad Burnish,” strange creatures who wield flames. The Burning Rescue crew also uses uses special mechs called “Matoi-Tech,” which is probably a sly reference to Kill la Kill‘s Ryuko Matoi.

The film stars Kenichi Matsuyama as Galo Thymos, a rookie in Burning Rescue who admittedly shares a striking resemblance to Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann‘s Kamina. It’s too early to tell whether or not he will have the same strong personality, but it’s for sure an eye-catching design.

Taichi Saotome as leader of Mad Burnish Lio Fotia, Masato Sakai as administrator of the Independent Republic of Promepolis Kray Foresight, Ayane Sakura as member of Burning Rescue Aina Ardebit, Rikiya Koyama as Burning Rescue captain Ignis Ex, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Burning Rescue vice-captain Remi Puguna, Tetsu Inada as Varys Truss (another member of Burning Rescue), Mayumi Shintani as Burning Rescue mechanic Lucia Fex, and Ami Koshimizu as Ellis Ardebit, Taiten Kusonoki as Vulcan Hastus, Nobuyuki Hiyama as Gera, and Katsuyuki Konishi as Mace.

Shigeto Koyama will be overseeing character and mechanical design, Sushio (who had previously worked on Kill la Kill) will animate for the series, Tomotaka Kubo (Mary and the Witch’s Flower) will serve as art director, and Saishi Ichiko designed the series logo. Hiroyuki Sawano (who has previously worked on Attack on Titan and Kill la Kill) is composing the music, while SANZIGEN Animation Studio will handle the CG animation.