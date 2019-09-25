New Psycho-Pass Film Disappoints Fans with Credits

Psycho-Pass has an anime series to its name as well as a number of feature length films. The most recently released films came in the form of the “Sinners of the System” trilogy of films. Though the films were released in Japan earlier this year, it wasn’t until recently that fans discovered a glaring issue with who was, or wasn’t, involved with the films themselves. Specifically, the franchise’s creator, Gen Urobuchi, seems to have had no involvement with the trilogy of films, leaving fans disappointed and also scratching their heads as to why the decision was ultimately made.

Reddit User GoldRedBlue shared the breakdown of the credits themselves which seemingly left out the famed creator of the franchise which first premiered as a light novel series but managed to take the world by storm as an anime series:

The new trilogy began with Case 1: Crime and Punishment, which premiered on January 25 earlier this year. Directed by Naoyoshi Shiotani with a screenplay by Ryo Yoshigami, the first film featured Mika Shimotsuki (voiced by Ayane Sakura) and Nobuchika Ginoza (Kenji Nojima) in the lead roles. The second film, Case 2: First Guardian, was also directed by Naoyoshi Shiotani, but this one featured a screenplay from Makoto Fukami. This film featured Teppei Sugo (voiced by Hiroki Touchi) and Tomonori Masaoka (voiced by Kinryuu Arimoto) as the leads.

Shiotani directed the third film as well, which is titled Case 3: In the Realm Beyond Is. This film focused on Shinya Kogami, voiced by Tomokazu Seki. Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System saw a return of the series’ original opening theme, Ling Tosite Sigure’s “Adnormalize,” and featured a remix by Masayuki Nakano.

Psycho-Pass is an original anime series produced by Production I.G. in 2012. Directed by Naoyoshi Shiotani and Katsuyuki Motohiro, and written by Gen Urobuchi, the series is set in a dystopian world where public censors scan every citizen. The machine collect data to gauge the likelihood of that person committing a crime. Whenever someone’s rating is flagged, the Public Safety Bureau responds to take them out, but things get sticky when latent criminals decide they are done being persecuted ahead of their crimes. The series has since spawned a sequel series, films, and video games.