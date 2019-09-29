Psycho-Pass Season 3 to Stream Exclusively on Amazon Prime

It has been a hot minute since fans were able to check in on the Pyscho-Pass series. That all has changed as of late as the franchise kicked back with a film set and a new season. In a matter of time, Psycho-Pass season three will go live at last, and fans have learned where they’ll be able to check out the show when it returns.

Recently, Psycho-Pass gave fans an update on its upcoming season. The announcement went live when the show’s third season went live, and it was there fans learned Psycho-Pass will return to the small screen on Amazon Prime exclusively.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Currently, the show appears to be a straight exclusive which will debut on Amazon Prime. October 24 marks the premiere, so fans will want to be sure they check out the show. And if you are worried about making a big commitment, no worries. It turns out Psycho-Pass season three will consist of eight episodes in all.

For those of you interested in seeing this season, Psycho-Pass will return will director Naoyoshi Shiotani at the helm. Production I.G. will produce the season with a clear of returning cast and crew. The cast for the third season includes Yuki Kaji as Arata Shindo, Yuichi Nakamura as Kei Mikhail Ignatov, Takahiro Sakurai as Sho Honakawa, Akio Ohtsuka as Temma Todoroki, Junichi Suwabe as Kazumichi Irie, Kaori Nazuka as Mao Kisaragi, Ayane Sakura as Mika Shimotsuki, and Miyuki Sawashiro as Shion Karanomori.

Will you be checking out this third season? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Psycho-Pass is an original anime series produced by Production I.G. in 2012. Directed by Naoyoshi Shiotani and Katsuyuki Motohiro, and written by Gen Urobuchi, the series is set in a dystopian world where public censors scan every citizen. The machine collect data to gauge the likelihood of that person committing a crime. Whenever someone’s rating is flagged, the Public Safety Bureau responds to take them out, but things get sticky when latent criminals decide they are done being persecuted ahead of their crimes. The series has since spawned a sequel series, films, and video games.