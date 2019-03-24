‘Radiant’ Season 2 Trailer Released

The creator of Radiant never expected his series to nab the global attention it has, and fans are plenty happy to prove Tony Valente wrong. After all, the magical shonen is become a favorite title with audiences around the world, and it looks like Radiant will continue that trend moving through 2019.

After all, Radiant will be getting a second season this year, and a trailer has been released for the big update.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, fans got a look at the new trailer on the heels of Anime Japan, an annual event held in Tokyo to celebrate all things otaku. It was there Radiant showed off its new footage, giving fans a look at characters like Seth and his gang of wizard comrades.

“Radiant” S2 anime PV. Series premiere October 2019 (21 episodes) https://t.co/y2OBxe9nl0 pic.twitter.com/oLWkyoNylI — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) March 22, 2019

As you can see, the trailer looks smooth as ever, and Seth’s powers are scaling upwards in kind. It seems season two will have plenty of time to expand these avenues for the hero in season two given its length. Radiant will reportedly gather a total of 21 episodes next season, so Studio Lerch will be busy taking out Nemesis this fall.

So, what do you think about this first trailer? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

For those unfamiliar with the groundbreaking French manga by Tony Valente, Viz Media has licensed the series for an English language release and they described Radiant as such:

“Seth is an aspiring sorcerer from the Pompo Hills area. Like all wizards, he is an “infected,” one of the few living beings who survived the contact of the Nemesis—creatures fallen from the sky that contaminate and decimate all those they touch. Being immune to them, Seth wants to become a Hunter and fight the Nemesis. But more than that, Seth wants to engage in a quest that goes beyond the simple hunt for monsters. He wants to find the Radiant, their presumed cradle. Aided by a faction of fellow sorcerers, he travels the world in search of the Radiant, under the harsh scrutiny of the Inquisition.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!