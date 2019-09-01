Radiant Season 2 Releases First Character Trailer

Although Radiant‘s first season premiered with a ton of fanfare last year, the series quietly ended its first go around but has managed to build up quite a huge cult following. That’s most likely going to continue when the series debuts its second season later this Fall as it goes in a much different direction than before. Exploring new facets of its world, the series is getting fans ready for more with a look back on the events of the first season.

This includes a series of character trailers, and the first of this line puts the spotlight on Melie, the first character to really join Seth on his journey to discover the Radiant. Check it out below thanks to Moetron News!

Scheduled to premiere October 2nd in Japan, Radiant’s second season will run for 21 episodes and feature returning staff and voice cast from the first season. This includes the returning Melie and her double personality, so fans can expect all kinds of new hilarious shenanigans. Aoi Yuki will be returning to voice Melie in the second season, and she’ll be joined by the also returning Yumiri Hanamori as Seth, Shintarou Oohata as Doc, Romi Park as Alma and more.

New additions for the second season include Haruki Ishiya as Mordred, and Kentaro Kumagai as Sagramore. Directed by Seiji Kishi for Studio Lerche, the second season also features the returning Daisei Fukuoka as series director, Makoto Uezu to oversee the series scripts, Nozomi Kawano as character designer, and Masato Koda as composer.

Originally created by Tony Valente, the groundbreaking French manfra Radiant has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release. The first season of the anime premiered last October, and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll. The series is officially described as such:

“Seth is an aspiring sorcerer from the Pompo Hills area. Like all wizards, he is an ‘infected,’ one of the few living beings who survived the contact of the Nemesis—creatures fallen from the sky that contaminate and decimate all those they touch. Being immune to them, Seth wants to become a Hunter and fight the Nemesis. But more than that, Seth wants to engage in a quest that goes beyond the simple hunt for monsters. He wants to find the Radiant, their presumed cradle. Aided by a faction of fellow sorcerers, he travels the world in search of the Radiant, under the harsh scrutiny of the Inquisition.”