Re:Zero to Bring New OVA to Crunchyroll

Unfortunately the Spring 2020 anime season has been taking several hits lately due to various delays from the spread of the novel coronavirus. The delays began with a major player bowing out until later in the year as Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-‘s second season was delayed until further notice. But while fans won’t be able to see the much anticipated second season just yet, the Spring won’t be completely devoid of new content from the franchise as Crunchyroll announced that the newest OVA for the series will be coming to the streaming platform later this month.

After releasing the first OVA, Memory Snow, a couple of months ago, Crunchyroll confirmed that Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- The Frozen Bond will be available to Crunchyroll subscribers in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS on April 30th. To celebrate the announcement, Crunchyroll shared a trailer for the OVA that you can find above!

This second OVA project adapts the special side story, Re:Zero Kara Hajimeru Zenjitsu-tan: Hyoketsu no Kizuna, a prequel packed in with the home video release of the anime series in Japan. This short story tells of the first time Emilia met with her crystal guardian Puck, and originally released in theaters in Japan last November.

Coupled with the first OVA special and the Director’s Cut edition of the first season re-released during the Winter 2020 season, there are quite a few things to watch for Re:Zero fans. You can also include the special crossover with other isekai anime like Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! and Overlord, Isekai Quartet, which also wrapped its second season just a couple of weeks ago.

It is probably going to be a bit of a wait for the second season of the anime, but there are at least several avenues to explore while we wait. This is a major shift from when the first season ended a several years ago and there was nothing else to tie you over. But at least the wait isn’t so harsh anymore!

But what do you think? Are you excited to see the new OVA, The Frozen Bond? Who's the best girl in Re:Zero? Where does Emilia rank on that list?