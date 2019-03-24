New ‘Re:Zero’ OVA Debuts First Trailer

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- made a huge impact on the anime scene when it released a few years back, and now the series is coming back in a pretty huge way. Along with confirming the release of its second season, the series will be releasing a new OVA based on a prequel story before the events of the first season. Fans have been watching to see more of Emilia soon, and now they’ll have their chance.

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Frozen Bonds is the second OVA special released for the series, and will be making its debut in theaters in Japan later this Fall. You can check out the trailer for the special in the video above.

The new OVA will adapt the light novel story of the same name. The novel, Re:Zero Kara Hajimeru Zenjitsu-tan: Hyoketsu no Kizuna, was a prequel packed in with the home video release of the anime series in Japan. This short story tells the first time Emilia met with her crystal guardian Puck, and this trailer teases some of the mysterious and fearsome circumstances that brought the two of them together.

Re:Zero fans were worried about never being able to see the new OVA for themselves as the previous release is unavailable legally, but at least they will be able to see new anime from the series before too long. A second season was confirmed to be in the works during AnimeJapan 2019, and the first teaser trailer for the season teases an intense direction for the series.

Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World is a series of light novels originally created by Tappei Nagatsuki with illustrations provided by Shinichirou Otsuka in 2014. The story follows Subaru Natsuki, a homebody who wakes up in a fantasy world on his way home from the convenience store. Meeting a silver haired elf named Satella, he decides to help her on her journey to recover a stolen item.

After the two are mysteriously killed, Subaru wakes up to realize that he has gone back in time to the point when he first entered the world. Realizing he has a new power called “Return by Death,” which sends him back in time every time he dies, Subaru decides to use this new power to try and make a better life for himself in this world with the mysterious silver haired elf. The series was adapted into three different manga series by Daichi Matsue and Makoto Fugetsu, and was adapted into an anime series by White Fox in 2016 that ran for 25 episodes. It has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press.

