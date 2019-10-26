Re:Zero OVA Shares Anime’s Newest Theme Song

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- made a name for itself as one of the standout Isekai anime hits when the anime first made its debut in 2016, but there’s been a demand for more ever since. We’ll soon get this with a full second season of the series currently aimed for a release sometime in 2020, but before then there’s going to be a new OVA special exploring more of Emilia’s past. Adapting one of the side stories in the original series detailing Emilia and her guardian Puck’s first meeting, the new OVA anime special for the series is coming together.

Re:Zero: Frozen Bonds is the second OVA effort from the franchise following the successful release of Memory Snow, and it recently announced that it’s theme song is titled “Yuki no hate ni kimi no na o” (“Your Name is When the Snow Ends”), as performed by nonoc, who is returning to the franchise after performing “White White Snow” for the previous OVA.

The new OVA will adapt the light novel story of the same name, Re:Zero Kara Hajimeru Zenjitsu-tan: Hyoketsu no Kizuna, a prequel packed in with the home video release of the anime series in Japan. This short story tells the first time Emilia met with her crystal guardian Puck, and will begin screening in Japan on November 8th, and follows the first successful OVA theatrical release which hit theaters October last year.

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Tappei Nagatsuki with illustrations by Shinichirou Otsuka in 2014, Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World follows Subaru Natsuki, a homebody who wakes up in a fantasy world on his way home from the convenience store. Meeting a silver haired elf named Satella, he decides to help her on her journey to recover a stolen item. After the two are mysteriously killed, Subaru wakes up to realize that he has gone back in time to the point when he first entered the world. Realizing he has a new power called “Return by Death,” which sends him back in time every time he dies, Subaru decides to use this new power to try and make a better life for himself in this world with the mysterious silver haired elf.

The series was adapted into an anime series by White Fox in 2016 that ran for 25 episodes, and a second season has been confirmed to be on the way. Fans can also see these characters in the big Isekai crossover, Isekai Quartet, which is getting a second season too.

via Crunchyroll