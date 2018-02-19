‘Re:Zero’ Getting Home Video Release From Funimation

Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World was a major fan-favorite back when it released in 2016, for its twisting of the Isekai subgenre and creation of a dark, and violent premise even in a series filled with great character designs.

But while the series is available to stream, curious fans have yet to be able to own the series for themselves. Luckily, that time is over thanks to Funimation.

Funimation Entertainment announced during their panel at Katsucon that they would release Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World on home video this Summer starting with “Season 1, Part 1.”

While there are no further details as of what episodes the Part 1 release will contain, nor are there concrete price information or release date beyond the vague “Summer” window, this does bode well for a possible English dub release of the series.

The distribution rights for the English dub had opened up this year, and while it doesn’t confirm Funimation’s home video release would include a dub, it would make it more enticing of a purchase for fans in the West if it did include it rather than just offer the Japanese language release that fans can watch on streaming sites.

For those unfamiliar with Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World, the series was originally created by Tappei Nagatsuki with illustrations provided by Shinichirou Otsuka. The story follows Subaru Natsuki, a homebody who wakes up in a fantasy world on his way home from the convenience store. Meeting a silver haired elf named Satella, he decides to help her on her journey to recover a stolen item. After the two are mysteriously killed, Subaru wakes up to realize that he has gone back in time to the point when he first entered the world. Realizing he has a new power called “Return by Death,” which sends him back in time every time he dies, Subaru decides to use this new power to try and make a better life for himself in this world with the mysterious silver haired elf.

The series originally began life as a series of light novels, it has since been collected into fifteen volumes since 2014. The series was adapted into three different manga series by Daichi Matsue and Makoto Fugetsu, and was adapted into an anime series by White Fox in 2016 that ran for 25 episodes. It has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press.