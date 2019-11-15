Re:Zero Introduces its Official Rem, Emilia Cosplayers

After making a huge impression on fans with its first season back in 2016, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another Life- is about to experience a pretty big return to screens. While the franchise has stayed at the forefront of fans’ minds in Japan with theatrical runs for its two OVA specials and countless merchandise featuring the fan-favorite characters, it seems like it’s going to make an even bigger push ahead of the premiere of its second season sometime next year. Part of this push is an official set of cosplayers for Rem and Emilia.

Announced during a special screening of the recent Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Frozen Bonds OVA, Moe Iori (who you can find on Twitter here) and Enako (who you can find on Twitter here) as the official cosplay faces of Emilia and Rem respectively.

You can see an example of their work in Moe Iori’s tweet above, and the artist even notes how she was contracted as an official Emilia cosplayer three years before as promotion for the release of the first season of the series. It’s clear with these official cosplayers that the series will be getting an equally as big promotional push with the second season, but there’s currently no word on when that will be releasing.

Outside of an intense teaser trailer and poster released alongside the initial confirmation that the second season was happening, there have not been any significant developments on that front. But with the second OVA officially releasing in Japanese theaters, we might be seeing more of the second season too. Rem and Emilia are undoubtedly the standout characters of the series among fans, but it’s always been a debate as to which one is the top character. So who’s your favorite? Rem or Emilia?

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Tappei Nagatsuki with illustrations by Shinichirou Otsuka in 2014, Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World follows Subaru Natsuki, a homebody who wakes up in a fantasy world on his way home from the convenience store. Meeting a silver haired elf named Satella, he decides to help her on her journey to recover a stolen item. After the two are mysteriously killed, Subaru wakes up to realize that he has gone back in time to the point when he first entered the world. Realizing he has a new power called “Return by Death,” which sends him back in time every time he dies, Subaru decides to use this new power to try and make a better life for himself in this world with the mysterious silver haired elf.

The series was adapted into an anime series by White Fox in 2016 that ran for 25 episodes, and a second season has been confirmed to be on the way. Fans can also see these characters in the big Isekai crossover, Isekai Quartet, which is getting a second season too.