‘Re:Zero’ OVA Special Shares New Poster

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- is still one of the most popular anime adaptations of the last few years, and fans have been anxiously waiting for the series to come back for a second season. While it’s not exactly a Season 2, the series has resurfaced with two new OVA specials in Japanese theaters. The first released to success with fans, and now fans can get their first look at the second.

The second OVA special for the series is gearing up for a release later this Fall in theaters in Japan, and fans have gotten their first look with the first teaser poster. Check it out below.

A new teaser visual for the “Re:Zero Hyouketsu no Kizuna” OVA has been unveiled. It will be screened in Japanese theaters in Fall 2019 (WHITE FOX) https://t.co/yFuzcy5e3t pic.twitter.com/bgFMWtbZuP — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) March 21, 2019

Titled “Frozen Bonds,” the new OVA will adapt the light novel story of the same name. The novel, Re:Zero Kara Hajimeru Zenjitsu-tan: Hyoketsu no Kizuna, was a prequel packed in with the home video release of the anime series in Japan. This short story tells the first time Emilia met with her crystal guardian Puck, who’s a mystery onto itself. Fans have seen glances of Puck’s true forms late in the series, but hopefully the prequel will explore the guardian’s connection with Emilia.

The first OVA for the series released in theaters last October, and Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World – Memory Snow opened for a limited time in Japanese theaters earlier this month, and is described as such:

“Subaru and friends defeat the Demon Beast Wolgarm, the source of the curse, and save the children of Irlam village. The characters finally get a moment of peace, and Subaru goes on a certain secret mission that he must not let anyone find out about. However, even though Subaru is wearing a disguise, Petra and other children of the village immediately figure out who he is. Now that his mission was exposed within five seconds of it starting, what will happen with Subaru’s “date course” with Emilia?”

Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World is a series of light novels originally created by Tappei Nagatsuki with illustrations provided by Shinichirou Otsuka in 2014. The story follows Subaru Natsuki, a homebody who wakes up in a fantasy world on his way home from the convenience store. Meeting a silver haired elf named Satella, he decides to help her on her journey to recover a stolen item.

After the two are mysteriously killed, Subaru wakes up to realize that he has gone back in time to the point when he first entered the world. Realizing he has a new power called “Return by Death,” which sends him back in time every time he dies, Subaru decides to use this new power to try and make a better life for himself in this world with the mysterious silver haired elf. The series was adapted into three different manga series by Daichi Matsue and Makoto Fugetsu, and was adapted into an anime series by White Fox in 2016 that ran for 25 episodes. It has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press.

