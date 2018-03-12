New ‘Re:Zero’ OVA Shares Key Visual

Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World – has a dedicated set of fans waiting for the series to return to anime, hoping it would come sooner rather than later. While the second season of the series is still unconfirmed, at least the series is getting new content in the form of a new OVA.

The new OVA, which is releasing in Japanese theaters, released a new key visual promoting the project that shows a stunning snowfall along the surprised and happy faces of main characters Subaru and Emilia.

Although there are no concrete details as to when the OVA will premiere, or in what Japanese theaters it will be available in, but more information is expected to be revealed during AnimeJapan 2018.

Taking place at Tokyo Big Sight from Mach 22 to March 25, the series’ cast will have a stage event at Kadokawa’s booth during the final day of AnimeJapan2018. Voice actors for Subaru and Emilia, Yusuke Kobayashi and Rie Takahashi repectively, are also expected to attend.

For those unfamiliar with Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World, the series was originally created by Tappei Nagatsuki with illustrations provided by Shinichirou Otsuka. The story follows Subaru Natsuki, a homebody who wakes up in a fantasy world on his way home from the convenience store. Meeting a silver haired elf named Satella, he decides to help her on her journey to recover a stolen item.

After the two are mysteriously killed, Subaru wakes up to realize that he has gone back in time to the point when he first entered the world. Realizing he has a new power called “Return by Death,” which sends him back in time every time he dies, Subaru decides to use this new power to try and make a better life for himself in this world with the mysterious silver haired elf.

The series originally began life as a series of light novels, it has since been collected into fifteen volumes since 2014. The series was adapted into three different manga series by Daichi Matsue and Makoto Fugetsu, and was adapted into an anime series by White Fox in 2016 that ran for 25 episodes. It has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press.

