‘Re:ZERO’ Getting Special AR Mobile App Starring Rem

What is life without your favorite waifu around? The anime fandom is aware of the dangers of best girl separation anxiety, but fans of Re:ZERO won’t have to deal with being without for much longer. After all, the anime is debuting a new app that will bring Rem home to everyone’s phones.

So, if you have always wanted to take the blue-haired maid on a walk, then here is your chance!

Soon, a company known for its HoloModels app will be bringing Rem into the world of augmented reality. Re:ZERO is slated to get its own AR app that stars the fan-favorite heroine, and it will let diehard fans take Rem with them wherever they go (via Crunchyroll).

The app, which is made by Gugenka, will use the basic HoloModels template to bring Rem to life. Fans will be able to bring the heroine into real-world settings and adjust her AR-friendly features. Rem will be totally customizable as her facial expressions, poses, and size can be changed within the app.

If you want to get your hands on this app, then there is good and bad news. HoloModels is free to download on iOS smart phones, but Rem does not come free. Fans will have to purchase the anime figure as a DLC pack for just over $35. Right now, HoloModels is limited to Japan-only distribution, but netizens aren’t willing to let geotagging get in their way. After all, when Rem is at stakes, anything goes for Re:ZERO fans.

For those unfamiliar with Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World, the series was originally created by Tappei Nagatsuki with illustrations provided by Shinichirou Otsuka. The story follows Subaru Natsuki, a homebody who wakes up in a fantasy world on his way home from the convenience store. Meeting a silver haired elf named Satella, he decides to help her on her journey to recover a stolen item.

After the two are mysteriously killed, Subaru wakes up to realize that he has gone back in time to the point when he first entered the world. Realizing he has a new power called “Return by Death,” which sends him back in time every time he dies, Subaru decides to use this new power to try and make a better life for himself in this world with the mysterious silver haired elf.

The series originally began life as a series of light novels, it has since been collected into fifteen volumes since 2014. The series was adapted into three different manga series by Daichi Matsue and Makoto Fugetsu, and was adapted into an anime series by White Fox in 2016 that ran for 25 episodes. It has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press.