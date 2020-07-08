How to Watch Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World Season 2

With Sword Art Online about to end the War of Underworld, anime fans are looking for new ways to hop into a world that takes a page from massive multiplayer online role playing games and we're breaking down how audiences can jump into Re:Zero Season Two later today, hopefully scratching that itch! With the series following the young protagonist of Subaru as he is dragged into a magical world following a robbery attempt, Starting Life In Another World has been in the works for over a year and the time to revisit this world is now at hand!

Fans of Re:Zero will be able to watch the series on Crunchyroll starting right now in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East! You can also catch up on the series on Crunchyroll, as well as HBO Max, as both streaming services currently have the first season in their respective libraries.

Re:Zero shared the news that the series has arrived on Crunchyroll via their Official Twitter Account, letting fans dive into the second season of the adventure of Subaru and the magical world that is constantly throwing trials and tribulations his way:

Want to know more about Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World? You can read up on its synopsis below courtesy of MAL:

"When Subaru Natsuki leaves the convenience store, the last thing he expects is to be wrenched from his everyday life and dropped into a fantasy world. Things aren't looking good for the bewildered teenager; however, not long after his arrival, he is attacked by some thugs. Armed with only a bag of groceries and a now useless cell phone, he is quickly beaten to a pulp. Fortunately, a mysterious beauty named Satella, in hot pursuit after the one who stole her insignia, happens upon Subaru and saves him. In order to thank the honest and kindhearted girl, Subaru offers to help in her search, and later that night, he even finds the whereabouts of that which she seeks. But unbeknownst to them, a much darker force stalks the pair from the shadows, and just minutes after locating the insignia, Subaru and Satella are brutally murdered.

However, Subaru immediately reawakens to a familiar scene—confronted by the same group of thugs, meeting Satella all over again—the enigma deepens as history inexplicably repeats itself."

