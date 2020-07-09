Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World Confirms Season 2 Length

Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World has made a fierce return to TV. This week marked the debut of season two after years of waiting, and fans were ecstatic to meet up with Subaru once more. As you can imagine, fans are wanting the new season to stick around for as long as possible, and a new report has confirmed the episode order given to the comeback.

Recently, a Japanese webpage released info about the Blu-ray release of Re:Zero's new season. It was there fans discovered that 25 episodes have been ordered for this comeback. They also learned the 25 episodes will be split in half with a number of them airing in 2020 and 2021.

According to the report, the first 13 episodes will air throughout the current summer season to get Re:Zero going. The anime will then take a break during the fall season before returning in winter 2021.

(Photo: White Fox)

Yes, that is right. The rest of the season will not be shown until next year. The rest of the episodes are expected to begin airing in January 2021, so fans can mark that return date on their calendars now.

Of course, the episode order has fans excited as it is par for the course. The only thing netizens are grumbling about is the split cour. The division will give White Fox more time to complete the season, and that is more important than ever given the ongoing pandemic. Re:Zero was already delayed once from its original April premiere date to July. This split cour gives the studio extra cushioning to complete the season, so fans will hopefully avoid any more surprise delays.

Are you satisfied with the episode count of Re:Zero season two? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

HT - RanobeSugoi

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.