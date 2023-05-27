Reborn as a Vending Machine Sets Release Date With New Trailer, Poster

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon will be one of the wildest new Isekai anime to drop later this year, and now Reborn as a Vending Machine has set its release with a new trailer and poster showing off more of the new anime than ever! Hirukuma and Itsuwa Kato's original Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon light novel series already garnered a lot of attention from fans due to its unique premise and title, and soon even more fans will get to see this spin on Isekai stories with the new anime this Summer.

Previously announcing that it would be hitting during the Summer 2023 anime schedule, Reborn as a Vending Machine has now confirmed that it will be premiering on July 5th in Japan. To celebrate the anime finally getting a release date and its upcoming launch in just a couple of more months, Reborn as a Vending Machine has dropped a new trailer that you can check out in the video above and a new poster showing off the anime's extended cast of characters below:

How to Watch Reborn as a Vending Machine Anime

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon will officially release its new anime on July 5th with Noriaki Akitaya directing the anime for Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ. Tatsuya Takahashi is handling the scripts, and Takahiro Sakai is designing the characters. The voice cast has been revealed too alongside the full reveal of the characters with Jun Fukuyama as Boxxo and Kaede Hondo as Lammis leading the cast alongside the likes of Shiki Aoki as Hyurumi, Miyu Tomita as Shui, Kazuya Nakai as Kerioiru, Ai Kayano as Firumina, Atsushi Miyauchi as Director Bear, Daiki Yamashita as Aka, Junya Enoki as Shiro, and Takuya Eguchi as Michelle.

Crunchyroll has previously announced that they will be streaming Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon alongside its release in Japan. They tease the Reborn as a Vending Machine anime as such, "After dying in a traffic accident, I find myself standing near an unfamiliar lake. My body won't move, I can't hear my voice, and when I try to shout in confusion, words that I never expected come out! "Get one free with a winner." I-it seems I've turned into a vending machine...! I can only do what actual vending machines can. It's impossible to move by myself, and there's no way for me to have any meaningful conversation-how am I going to survive some fantasy world's dungeon like this?!"

Will you be checking out this wild Isekai anime when it hits this Summer? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!