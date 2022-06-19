Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Sets Netflix Release Window With New Poster

Record of Ragnarok is gearing up for its big return to Netflix with Season 2, and has now officially set a release window for the new episodes with a new poster teasing more of the godly level fights coming to the anime! The first season adapting Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui, and Ajichika's original cult hit manga series first premiered with Netflix last Summer, and there were already teases about plans in place for a second season. Word has been very light about the progress of this new season since its initial announcement, but now Season 2 has taken a significant step forward.

Record of Ragnarok's official Twitter account has officially announced that Season 2 of the series will be heading to Netflix some time in 2023. While there is unfortunately a vague release window to go on, fans have gotten a better idea of what to expect from the new episodes with a poster highlighting the next series of fights that fans will see in action in the new episodes. Some major gods and literary figures are still on the way, but that's really only if the series manages to hit better in the new episodes. Check out the poster below:

The first season released to a pretty divisive response with fans due to how each of the fights the first time around had been animated, so there's a healthy amount of concern about the fact that the new episodes might be making the same mistakes. But with it hitting next year, it's going to be a while before we get to see it in motion. If you were curious about the series before the second season comes to Netflix next year, you can currently find the series' first batch of episodes now on Netflix. They officially describe Record of Ragnarok as such:

"This mega-popular manga series with over 6 million copies in print finally receives an anime adaptation! Representatives from throughout human history take on the world's deities in 13 one-on-one battles — and the fate of humanity is at stake! Bringing this intense world to the screen is Graphinica, the animation studio behind Juni Taisen: Zodiac War and Hello World, who have depicted many fierce 3D CG battles in anime such as Blade of the Immortal, Promare and Girls und Panzer. A thrilling and transcendent battle-action anime explodes onto the screen!"

How did you like Record of Ragnarok's first season? Are you excited to see the series return with Season 2? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes?