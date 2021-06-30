The Hunters Guild: Red Hood, a New Shonen Jump Series, Is Drawing Big Praise

The Hunters Guild: Red Hood is the newest manga released by Weekly Shonen Jump, created by an assistant to Kohei Horikoshi of My Hero Academia fame, Yuuki Kawaguchi, that explores a brand new world of monsters and those that hunt them. With the first chapter releasing earlier this month via the popular manga publisher, it's clear that Red Hood is looking to become another classic in the ever-expanding roster of Shonen that has dropped thanks to the legendary publication.

Shonen Jump's Official Twitter Account gave fans the opportunity to read the first chapter of the series on its website, as well as sharing a brand new trailer for the manga that lays out the world that is besieged by werewolves at every turn:

