Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 Poster Highlights Mini Ahead of Debut

Rent-a-Girlfriend will be introducing a new face into the chaos of Kazuya Kinoshita's life with the next season of the anime, and Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 is highlighting Mini Yaemori ahead of her debut in the anime's next wave of episodes! Rent-a-Girlfriend is one of the many returning anime franchises fans can look forward to seeing in the new wave of anime making their premieres during the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and Kazuya will once again be juggling all sorts of new relationship dynamics in his life as things are getting more complicated than before.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 will be making its premiere in just a couple more weeks from the time of this writing, and will be introducing Mini Yaemori to Kazuya's life. Voiced by Yui Serizawa in the coming episodes, Mini is not only Kazuya and Chizuru's classmate, but their neighbor as well as she begins to complicate the connection between Kazuya and Chizuru moving forward. Celebrating her upcoming debut in the anime's next big season, Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 is highlighting Mini with a fun new poster. You can check it out below:

How to Watch Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3

Rent-a-Girlfriend has confirmed that Season 3 will be streaming with Crunchyroll alongside its release in Japan when it premieres on July 7th. You can actually catch up with the first two seasons now streaming with Crunchyroll as well if you wanted to see everything that has happened with Kazuya and Chizuru before Mini enters their lives and mixes things up. As for what to expect from the anime, Crunchyroll teases Rent-a-Girlfriend's anime as such:

"Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. 'Ugh… Damn it. I never want to go through that again.' Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears, 'You're Kazuya-kun, right?' A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!"

