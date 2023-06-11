Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 Confirms Release Date With New Poster

Rent-a-Girlfriend is one of the many anime franchises returning for new episodes next month as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and now fans know when exactly to tune in as Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 confirmed its release date with a new poster highlighting Sumi Sakurasawa! Kazuya Kinoshita was introduced to a lot of potential romantic interests in the first two seasons of the anime released thus far, and it's only going to get more complicated as things roll on into Season 3 of the anime coming this Summer with some new faces now entering the fold.

As for when fans will be able to check out these new episodes, Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 has been confirmed to premiere on July 7th in Japan. Which means it won't be too long into the Summer season before fans can start checking out the new episodes as they air. To help celebrate Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 finally getting a concrete release date, the anime has dropped a new poster taking out Sumi on a date ahead of the new episodes. You can check it out below:

Where to Watch Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3

Rent-a-Girlfriend has confirmed that Season 3 will be streaming with Crunchyroll alongside its release in Japan when it premieres on July 7th. You can actually catch up with the first two seasons now streaming with Crunchyroll as well if you wanted to see everything that has happened with Kazuya and Chizuru since it all first began. As for what to expect from the anime, Crunchyroll teases Rent-a-Girlfriend's anime as such:

"Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. 'Ugh… Damn it. I never want to go through that again.' Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears, 'You're Kazuya-kun, right?' A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!"

