Rent-a-Girlfriend Hypes Season 4 Summer Release With Latest Promo

TMS Entertainment has shared a new promo poster for Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4, which is coming this summer. The poster is a simplistic image showing the lead character, Chizuru Mizuhara, sitting on a bench next to train tracks. Cherry blossoms bloom in the background, Mizuhara is holding onto a cherry blossom twig and has a suitcase next to her. The promo poster emphasizes the romantic angle of Rent-a-Girlfriend even though Mizuhara and Kazuya Kinoshita, the male lead, sometimes have a very contentious relationship. The luggage is the same one Mizuhara had in the previous promo for the fourth season, highlighting that the cast will be traveling abroad in the upcoming season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Season 4 will finally cover the Hawaiian Arc from the Rent-a-Girlfriend manga. The Hawaiian arc has Kazuya and his underserved harem go on vacation, where many important character moments happen between Kazuya and each girl in his group. Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4 will begin its run sometime in July as part of the Summer 2025 anime programs for the MBS channel in Japan. The fourth season will be split into two cours, with the first half airing in the summer and the second launching at a later time.

TMS Entertainment

How Has Rent-a-Girlfriend Lasted This Long?

Many popular and well-received anime series never make it past one season. The anime and manga industry are notoriously cut-throat, with many series ending before they can properly find their fanbase. However, despite all the competition, Rent-a-Girlfriend has outlasted many of its contemporaries and made it to its fourth season. The anime series has earned a divisive perspective from fans, with many critical of its jokes, premise, and characters. The manga creator also sparked controversy in 2024 for his use of AI art on his social media accounts. Nonetheless, the anime adaptation has endured and remains fairly popular within its home country of Japan.

The designs for the girls in Rent-a-Girlfriend have remained popular among anime fans. The series has earned a dedicated fanbase who enjoy the humor and character interactions. Manga fans have also praised the anime adaptation for improving the pacing issues from the source material. Readers of the Rent-a-Girlfriend manga have often criticized the series for how it dances around the romantic tension between the two characters. While Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 ends with only a tease between Kazuya and Mizuhara before anything serious can happen, the anime doesn’t have the same amount of padding that prevents the two leads from being together. The series creator has the ending figured out, so the anime may be able to adapt the manga in its entirety, giving anime watchers potential closure.

This update is confirmed via the Official Rent-a-Girlfriend Website & Oricon.