Rent-a-Girlfriend Creator’s The Shiunji Family Children Shares New Trailer Ahead of Premiere

The Shiunji Family Children, the latest series from the same creator behind Rent-a-Girlfriend, is coming this Spring, and has dropped a new trailer and poster ahead of the anime’s premiere. The Spring 2025 anime schedule is fast approaching as a new wave of anime gets ready for their respective premieres next month, and this is going to be one of the most unique series to keep an eye out for. Not only is the original manga from Rent-a-Girlfriend creator Reiji Miyajima, but this new anime is going to feature anime production from the same studio behind Oshi no Ko, Doga Kobo.

The Shiunji Family Children will be making its debut next month, and is celebrating its upcoming premiere with a brand new trailer (which you can check out in the video above). This trailer also reveals the opening theme for the series titled “Honey Lemon” as performed by NACHERRY, and a new poster for the series that you can check out below to get a better look at how this anime is coming together. It’s likely one that you’re going to want to keep an eye out for.

What to Know for The Shiunji Family Children Anime

The Shiunji Family Children will be making its debut on April 8th in Japan, but has yet to confirm its international release plans as of the time of this publication. Ryoki Kamitsubo will be directing the series for Doga Kobo with Noboru Kimura handling the scripts, Miki Muto designing the characters, and Akki, Ginnojo Hoshi and Shota Horie composing the music. The voice cast for the Shiunji Family has been announced ahead of release as well.

The voice cast for the anime currently includes the likes of Yuichiro Umehara as Arata Shinji, Chika Anzai as Banri Shiunji, Mariko Kono as Seiha Shiunji, Rie Takahashi as Oka Shiunji, Hana Hishikawa as Minami Shiunji, Kana Ichinose as Kotono Shiunji, and Chiaki Kobayashi as Shion Shiunji, and Masaki Terasoma as Karame Shiunji. With Rent-a-Girlfriend also coming later this Summer with Season 4 of the anime, then fans of the creator have quite a lot to look forward to through the rest of the year. But this series is a lot different than anything seen there.

What Is The Shiunji Family Children About?

As for what the anime is about, Kadokawa begins to tease The Shiunji Family Children as such, “The Shiunji family has a mansion in a high-end residential area in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo. The seven siblings who live here are known for their intelligence and beauty, and the five sisters who are born one year apart are all known for being beautiful girls. Living under the same roof with the beautiful sisters that everyone envies. However, the eldest son, Arata, is bossed around by the five unique sisters and is hesitant to be around girls other than his sisters.”

The synopsis continues with, “Although he cherishes his family, Arata fantasizes about a different life without the five sisters… ‘Actually, you are not real brothers and sisters.’ One day, his father tells him a shocking truth, and his fate changes! The family bond that he believed would never change begins to show signs of change. Will this love lead to family, siblings, or something else? A forbidden x pure love love comedy about a troubled family connected by fate begins!”

It’s quite a different kind of romance, so it’s going to be interesting how anime fans receive this one when the anime premieres in April. But how are you liking The Shiunji Family Children so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!