The Shiunji Family Children Anime Reveals Trailer, Release Window

The Shiunji Family Children will be making its anime debut next year, and the anime has shared the first look at the new series with a new teaser trailer and poster. Rent-a-Girlfriend series creator Reiji Miyajima might be more well known for that highly successful anime and manga franchise, but the creator is also working on a second romantic comedy series with a wild new kind of story. Given Rent-a-Girlfriend currently in the works on returning for Season 4 of the anime next year, it won’t be the only franchise from Miyajima that will be hitting screens in 2025.

The Shiunji Family Children was first announced to be in the works earlier this year, and a new update has revealed that the anime is currently scheduled for a release some time in 2025. Together with the new update came the reveal of the first members of the staff and voice cast for the anime (which you can get the details of below), as well as the first real look at how the anime will translate to screen with a new teaser trailer (that you can find in the video above) and poster that you can find below.

What Is The Shiunji Family Children?

The Shiunji Family Children is currently scheduled to make its debut some time in 2025. Ryouki Kamitsubo will be directing the new anime for Doga Kobo with Noboru Kimura handling the scripts, Miki Muto designing the characters, and Akki, Ginnojo Hoshi, and Shota Horie composing the music. The voice cast for the anime currently includes the likes of Yuichiro Umehara as Arata Shiunji, Chika Anzai as Banri Shiunji, Marika Kono as Seiha Shiunji, Rie Takahashi as Oka Shiunji, Hana Hishikawa as Minami Shiunji, Kana Ichinose as Kotono Shiunji, and Chiaki Kobayashi as Shion Shiunji.

Created by Rent-a-Girlfriend series creator Reiji Miyajima for Hakusensha’s Young Animal magazine in 2022, the manga is currently licensed for an English language release by Yen Press. They tease what to expect from The Shiunji Family Children as such:

“The love between brother and sister. The love between man and woman. That which is most forbidden is most unyielding. The two sons and five daughters of the Shiunji family shine like brilliant gems, each with intelligence and beauty in equal measure. And with the pedigree of their wealthy father behind them, how could they not be the talk of the town? Eldest son Arata has spent his life being tossed around by the whims of his colorful sisters, yet a little teasing won’t stop him from valuing his family over anything and anyone else. But when his youngest sister turns fifteen, their father reveals a long-hidden secret of the Shiunji ‘siblings’ and knocks Arata’s world off its axis…”