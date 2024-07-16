The Shiunji Family Children Anime Announced

The Shiunji Family Children, the newest series from the same creator behind Rent-a-Girlfriend, has announced a new anime is on the way from the same studio behind Oshi no Ko and more! Reiji Miyajima is currently more well known for their work with Rent-a-Girlfriend, which is currently in the works on a Season 4 of its TV anime scheduled for a release some time next year. But at the same time, the creator has also been working on a second series with an even wilder core concept for the romance at the center of its harem comedy.

The Shiunji Family Children previously announced that it would be working on a new TV anime adaptation, but the newest update confirmed this to be the case. While there is currently no word on when the anime would be actually releasing as of the time of this publication, but it has been announced that it will be produced by Kadokawa’s recently acquired studio, Doga Kobo, the studio behind anime like Oshi no Ko, Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian and more).

What Is The Shiunji Family Children?

Created by Rent-a-Girlfriend series creator Reiji Miyajima for Hakusensha’s Young Animal magazine in 2022, this romantic comedy series focuses on a family that finds out that they’re not actually blood related and romantic sparks start to form between them. It’s a pretty wild concept that might be wilder than what’s been seen in Miyajima’s other works, and the manga is currently licensed for an English language release by Yen Press. They tease what to expect from The Shiunji Family Children as such:

“The love between brother and sister. The love between man and woman. That which is most forbidden is most unyielding. The two sons and five daughters of the Shiunji family shine like brilliant gems, each with intelligence and beauty in equal measure. And with the pedigree of their wealthy father behind them, how could they not be the talk of the town? Eldest son Arata has spent his life being tossed around by the whims of his colorful sisters, yet a little teasing won’t stop him from valuing his family over anything and anyone else. But when his youngest sister turns fifteen, their father reveals a long-hidden secret of the Shiunji ‘siblings’ and knocks Arata’s world off its axis…”