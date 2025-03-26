Top 10 Spring 2025 Anime You Need to Watch

With the first wave of anime for the Winter 2025 each reaching their respective ends, it’s now time to look ahead to the jam packed Spring 2025 anime season. The Spring season is usually one of the hardest hitting in any given year of new anime releases, and that’s especially true for 2025 as some of the hottest anime are finally making their debut after fans have been waiting to see them for quite a long time. Many of these new releases have been brewing for a while, and are finally on the way so it’s hard not to be excited.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When looking ahead to the new wave of anime for the Spring 2025 anime season, there are returning franchises like Fire Force, Black Butler, and more coming back for new episodes. There are brand new spinoffs for other established franchises like My Hero Academia: Vigilantes and Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuuX, new originals and adaptations like Devil May Cry, Lazarus, and Moonrise, and even more curious looking new additions coming our way.

There are so many that we at ComicBook have picked ten of the biggest new Spring 2025 anime you will need to watch over the next few months. Read on to find out and let us know which of these new anime releases that you’re most excited to see in the comments!

Play video

The Beginning After the End

With the success of Solo Leveling and other anime taking on massive webcomic series, it means that each season will likely have a major new webcomic that’s making its own anime debut. The one to look out for this time around is The Beginning After the End, which has its own unique spin when compared to its compatriots. This series was first crafted with the North American market in mind, and has a fantasy take on Isekai that sees a king reincarnated after his death.

Using his knowledge of years of ruling over a kingdom to navigate his new life in a world full of magic, this could be one of the biggest new anime debuts of the year overall if everything works out well in bringing it all to life.

Play video

Devil May Cry

Speaking of kings, there are a ton of reasons to be excited for the new Devil May Cry anime. Although the franchise has taken its swings on anime adaptation in the past, the newest one now in the works for Netflix looks to be in the right hands. Overseen by Adi Shankar (who has already had success with translating Castlevania and Far Cry to animation), this new series has animation production from Studio Mir (Avatar: The Last Airbender, My Adventures with Superman).

Couple that with a 2000s rock aesthetic that bleeds through each and every movement on screen so far, and Johnny Yong Bosch as the voice of Dante, and it looks like we’ve got a winner of a series this Spring. It’s just a matter of seeing if it can stick the landing.

Play video

Fire Force Season 3

The first of the blockbuster franchises on this list that’s returning for new episodes, Fire Force is ready to finally kickstart its third and final season. Fire Force’s original manga came to an end some time ago, so now it’s time for the anime to follow suit and bring it all to its own explosive end as well.

It’s been quite a lot of time since the end of the second season aired, and that means fans have been especially eager to see how Shinra and the rest of Special Fire Force Company 8 can help to save the world from burning to ash. It’s one of those series that you need to jump on if you haven’t been able to jump into it so far.

Play video

Lazarus

When Shinichiro Watanabe directs a new anime, you really have to sit down and pay attention. The prominent creator has helped to bring to life some of the biggest anime classics in history with the likes of Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo, Carole & Tuesday and more. So when it was announced that Watanabe was working on a new original series with Adult Swim, fans immediately paid attention to Lazarus. After being in development for the last few years, it’s finally time to see what this new anime is about.

Set in a future where a miracle drug is revealed to have a hidden, fatal side effect, a group of agents from around the world is formed to help stop the end of humanity. It’s a series with an incredible team behind it all, and even John Wick director Chad Stahelski notably helped to bring its action scenes to life. If this all works out, we’re looking at potential anime of the year material here.

Play video

Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc-

Black Butler is also getting ready for its latest comeback as well. The anime surprisingly returned last year with Season 4 of the TV series a decade after the third season came to an end, and it was then confirmed that this return would not be slowing down any time soon with a new season taking on another arc would be coming this year.

The Emerald Witch Arc of Yana Toboso’s original manga series was the eighth arc of the manga overall, and features some rather intense developments that had been a bit lacking with the Public School Arc from last year. Hopefully that also means it’ll translate to a much better flowing season this Spring.

Play video

Witch Watch

Witch Watch is the next major Shonen Jump franchise of the year to be making its anime debut, and it’s already looking like one of the more fun experiences of the Spring overall. Kenta Shinohara’s original manga series is one of those that plays best when you can just check out its weekly chapters in between long and intense sagas you’ll see in other series. The week to week adventures might not have the highest stakes ever, but it’s one of those experiences that you will want to revisit each week just to see your favorite characters again. It’s going to be a show that you will want to relax with each week, so definitely make sure to work it into your schedule when you can.

Play video

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

My Hero Academia is returning for its final season of episodes later this year, but it’s time to see a new look into how it all began. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a special prequel series that’s set about five years before Izuku Midoriya and the other Class 1-A students begin their school lives. Japan’s hero world is still being built, and it means that heroes aren’t as widespread as they are in the main series. This leads to a trio of vigilantes who take protecting their small town into their own hands, and things only get bigger from there.

This will not only be a great entry series for fans who have never seen My Hero Academia before, but will also be fitting for experienced fans as well. This series reveals some key details that help to fill in some of the gaps of the main series, and even features a full flashback arc for a prominent character that was only hinted at in the original. It’s a much needed watch if you’re at least a little interested in My Hero Academia.

Play video

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuuX

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuuX is the latest in the long running franchise that’s had a unique path to get to this point. Jointly developed by Sunrise and Studio Khara (the studio behind the Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise) with Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno helping to write, this series first made its debut across theaters much earlier this year with a first look at its coming episodes but now the full series is finally hitting this Spring.

Featuring yet another female character as the lead (following an example set by Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury), GQuuuuuuuX looks to be a fresh take on the mecha action franchise. A new Gundam series is always an exciting prospect, so interested fans should take note to watch this one when it hits.

Play video

Moonrise

Moonrise is another brand-new original anime series that has been looking better and better with each new tease. Directed by Masashi Koizuka for Wit Studio (the same team behind the upcoming The One Piece remake) with Tow Ubukata writing the scripts, this sci-fi series also features character designs from Fullmetal Alchemist creator Hiromu Arakawa. Then seeing all of this in motion really helps to emphasize the super team behind it all.

In a future where the Earth sends criminals to the Moon to help clean the planet, a man named Jack gets caught up in a massive war between the Earth and the Moon when his own parents are killed by the Moon’s rebels. It’s going to be packed to the brim with action and intrigue, so keep an eye out for it this Spring.

Play video

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! first made its debut last year, and made waves with Power Rangers fans for its dark take on the Tokusatsu genre. Coming from the same creator behind The Quintessential Quintuplets, this series imagines a world where a Super Sentai team immediately defeated their main enemy but kept up a ruse for ten years that the enemy was still a problem. This was to cement their place at the top of the food chain, and one of the enemy grunts decides to take it into his own hands to take them all down.

The first season might have taken some time to really get going, and spent maybe a few too many episodes within a boring looking set piece, but it all quickly exploded as the season came to an end. There were some massive deaths and major changes to the status quo, so it’s about to get a lot more intense this Spring for sure.