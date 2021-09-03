Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Debuts New Stills of Claire

✖

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is set to be one of the many adaptations arriving this year that dive into the world of zombies and biological nightmares originally created as a video game franchise by the game makers at Capcom. With Netflix prepping fans for the arrival of this upcoming original animated series later this summer, the streaming service will also be diving into a live-action television show that will star legendary actor Lance Reddick as the classic villain Albert Wesker, raising a family that is sure to be dealing with the fallout from his nefarious past in the series.

While this new animated series might be diving into some new dangerous adventures taking place around the White House, it will be bringing back some classic characters that have helped make Resident Evil a success within the world of video games. Resident Evil 2 introduced both Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield via Sony's first Playstation console, with the pair of gun wielders attempting to make their way out of the zombie-infested community of Raccoon City. The duo has come a long way since navigating the plague-ridden streets, with each of them being a part of the President's entourage in this upcoming series.

Netflix Geeked shared the new images of Claire Redfield from the upcoming Resident Evil series, which is sure to have plenty of zombies and other biological nightmares spawned from the labs of Umbrella as so many other stories in the Raccoon City franchise have seen:

two weeks until RESIDENT EVIL: INFINITE DARKNESS! here are some brand new images of Claire and Shen May to keep you going in the meantime pic.twitter.com/CermXJ2DUR — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 24, 2021

Aside from the number of adaptations that are hitting this year, the spooky video game franchise's latest video game entry has been making waves since releasing earlier this year with Resident Evil Village. While neither Claire Redfield and Leon Kennedy don't make appearances in the eighth volume, the game is represented by the past of the series not just with the return of Ethan Winters, but also with the inclusion of Chris Redfield from the first game who plays a big role in the terrifying European town.

What do you think of these new images from Infinite Darkness? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Umbrella.