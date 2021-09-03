Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Clip Hones in on Leon Kennedy

The world of Resident Evil has brought plenty of wild characters that first appeared in the doomed fictional city of Raccoon City to life but perhaps no other character has received a bigger "glow-up," than Leon Kennedy, who first appeared in the second game of the series. First starting out as a rookie cop in the Raccoon City Police Department, the latest clip from Netflix's original animated series shows Leon battling against zombies within the White House as he takes on a huge responsibility in protecting the President from a biological nightmare unleashed.

As fans of Resident Evil know, Kennedy's appearances in the series didn't end with his introduction in the Playstation 1 game of Resident Evil 2, with Leon returning to the protagonist role in what is considered one of the best entries of the franchise in Resident Evil 4 for the Nintendo Gamecube. Coming back for Resident Evil 6, which united almost all the old players from the series, Leon has yet to return in the franchise with Ethan Winters taking the helm and usually running into Chris Redfield more often than not in his adventures battling against the Sawyer Family and the nefarious hordes of Lady Miranda.

(Photo: Netflix)

If you're unfamiliar with the upcoming Resident Evil series on Netflix, here's the Official Description as revealed by the streaming service:

"Six years ago (2000), the helicopter belonging to the U.S. special forces who were intervening in the Penamstan civil war fell from the sky. The U.S. Army Mad Dogs, who were in the same battleground, refused orders from the command center to stand their ground and instead went to save survivors of the crash. However, the special forces were already annihilated. The Mad Dogs, led by their captain Jason, were also forced to escape in order to survive. However, in that place, Jason and his unit saw the supposedly dead special forces moving in strange ways..."

On top of this upcoming series, Netflix is also working on a live-action series starring Lance Reddick as the notorious villain of the franchise, Albert Wesker. Also, later this year, a live-action Resident Evil movie is set to arrive outside of the streaming service and hit theaters in Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City.

Are you hyped for the arrival of Infinite Darkness later this week? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Umbrella.