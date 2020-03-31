RetroCrush Launches Free Classic Anime Streaming Service

In the land of streaming services, the likes of Netflix, Crunchyroll, Funimation, Amazon Prime Video, and others are looking to be on the top of the hill when it comes to the genre of anime, but a new contender has entered the ring with a classic library in its roster, RetroCrush. With the streaming service touting the fact that there is no subscription fee, RetroCrush is now available for anyone to peruse its library of classic anime including the likes of Wicked City, Golgo 13, Project A-Ko, Angel Cop, and Virtua Fighter to name a few!

While the streaming service has launched with a number of titles, it is looking to add some additional anime franchises to its library including the likes of Street Fighter, Cybersix, Cat’s Eye, and Magical Idol Pastel Yumi. Retrocrush can currently be found via the following outlets of iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast if you want to jump right into the classic anime library. The outlet was created by the company, Digital Media Rights, which has also been responsible for the streaming services of AsianCrunch and Midnight Pulp, so they definitely have experience when it comes to this market!

Retrocrush announced its arrival via its Official Twitter Account, giving viewers the opportunity to watch some of the most classic anime around, some of which currently isn’t available via any other streaming service on the market today:

RetroCrush – Watch Classic Anime | Available on iTunes, Google Play & More

—

Mostly retro, always fresh. Watch classic anime on demand anytime, anywhere. Free to stream. No subscription required. https://t.co/y3tm1LPnCO pic.twitter.com/Lk5G4sGDw6 — RetroCrush (@retrocrush_tv) March 30, 2020

Retrocrush announced its debut with a stylish new video that combines clips from some of its classic anime series, showing off a number of franchises that fans can watch for free. In this day and age, with technology letting us view an endless stream of anime, it’s always fantastic to see some new outlets arrive.

As the battle of the anime streamers continues, many outlets have dived into creating anime series of their own such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Crunchyroll to name a few, in order to attempt to stay one step ahead of the competition. It will be interesting to see if RetroCrush also takes this avenue at some point in the future.

Will you be checking out RetroCrush in the near future?