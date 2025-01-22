Re:Zero Releases Counterattack Arc Trailer Teasing Anime’s Return: Watch

In the anime industry, the Isekai genre is only growing with each passing year and there’s one series that has become a fan-favorite when it comes to stories dropping mundane protagonists into exceptional environments. Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World has a premise that fits right into the genre but has a hook that helps push it to the top of the Isekai world. Now, as the third season for the anime adaptation is set to return, a new trailer for “Counterattack” has arrived which sees Natsuki Subaru and company doing just that. Buckle up Isekai fans because the return of Re:Zero’s third season is going to be a wild ride.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When it comes to the “twist” of Re:Zero, the series begins by seeing Natuski dropped into a new magical land but having the benefit, or curse, of being reborn to a specific time if he dies. As the series progresses, he finds himself able to gt a better handle on this ability while also discovering that should he make it to a certain point, the time of his revival will change as well. Alongside the anime series, Re:Zero has released several video games, manga chapters, light novels, and novels to help detail this strange Isekai universe. For those waiting to see the next chapter of Re:Zero, we have good news for you as the return of season three is right around the corner.

White Fox

[RELATED: Re:Zero Season 3 Teases Counterattack Arc With 2025 Return First Look]

The Counterattack Trailer

Isekai fans can expect the first episode of the Counterattack to arrive on February 5th next month. When last we left the Subaru and his allies, the heroes were looking to strike a heavy blow against the “Witch Cult.” The upcoming arc is one that has already played out in the Re:Zero novels as a part of the arc known as “The Stars That Engrave History”, aka the fifth arc of the printed stories. Both the novel and light novel series are continuing to this day thanks to creator Tappei Nagatsuki, so future anime seasons past three are certainly possible.

When it comes to the trailer itself, it appears as though the Counterattack will be giving each of the heroes a full plate when it comes to trials and tribulations. Julius and Ricardo will be taking on the Sin Archbishop of Gluttony, Priscilla and Liliana will be fighting the Sin Archbishop of Wrath, and finally, Garfiel and Wilhelm will be battling the Sin Acrhbishop of Lust. This second and final arc of Re:Zero’s third season will consist of eight episodes before ending the giant anime battle.

Play video

Isekai Expands

On top of Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World, the Isekai genre is only looking to expand this year. Series like The Red Ranger Becomes An Adventurer in Another World and From Bureaucrat to Villainess: Dad’s Been Reincarnated flip the script on the traditional tropes of the genre. Of course, returning series such as Mushoku Tensei, The Rising of The Shield Hero, and That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime are sure to gather some serious audiences as well.

Want to see what the future has in store for Natsuki? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Re:Zero and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.