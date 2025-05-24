Re:Zero Season 4 Confirms Release Window With New Poster

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- is now working on returning with Season 4 of the anime series, and has confirmed when it’s finally going to make its debut with some new updates. Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- made its highly anticipated third season last year with the first half of an intense new set of arcs as Subaru and the others fought off the Witch Cult, and the second arc of this season wrapped up its run earlier this year. And with the end of the third season also came with the announcement that a fourth season was on the way.

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 is now in the works, and has revealed that its new episodes will be making their premiere some time in 2026. While there’s no season attached for the new release yet, a release next year means it’s not going to be as much of a wait that there had been between the first three seasons. Along with this confirmed release year also comes a new set of updates that include a new poster. You can check out the new look at Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 below.

What’s New for Re:Zero Season 4?

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 is currently scheduled for a release some time next year. Masahiro Shinohara returns from the third season of the anime to direct the new episodes for production studio WHITE FOX. Masahiro Yokotani will be overseeing the scripts, Haruka Sagawa will be providing the character designs, Keitaro Chiba will be providing the monster designs, and Kenichiro Suehiro will be composing the music. Along with the returning staff are the confirmed returns of Yusuke Kobayashi and Rie Takahashi will be returning as Natsuki Subaru and Emilia, respectively

If these new episodes indeed make their premiere next year, this will be one of the shortest waits in between seasons yet. With Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- seemingly kicking off a whole new wave of the story following the fights with the Witch’s Cult, it’s a good sign to see things in the anime are also going to be moving at a steady clip. Especially with curious new introductions to the anime such as Shaula seen in this poster, who will be voiced by Fairouz Ai (Jolyne Cujoh in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Power in Chainsaw Man) in the series.

How to Catch Up With ReZero

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World’s third season was the biggest in the anime thus far. Separated into two distinct arcs, Subaru and the others took some massive losses before they were able to poise a major comeback that came with some notable wins over the Witch’s Cult. It was made clear that the fight against the Cult was far from done as of the end of these battles, but the anime is already coming back with new episodes to keep these mysteries going even further.

If you wanted to catch up with the anime in the meantime, there is plenty of time to find an opportunity to do so. You can find all three seasons of Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World now streaming with Crunchyroll, and you can also find its OVA special streaming with the platform as well to keep scratching those itches. With the next season coming next year, you’re really going to want to catch up with it all as things get more intense from here on out.

What are you hoping to see in Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!