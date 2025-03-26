Re:Zero Season 4 Announced With Cheeky First Trailer & Poster

Play video

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- has officially brought Season 3 of the anime to an end, and has already announced that Season 4 of the series is on the way. Re:Zero made a massive comeback last year with the highly anticipated third season of the anime. The new season played out much differently than the first two, however, as it was broken up into two distinct parts with a long wait in between. Now with the second half of Re:Zero Season 3 coming to an end at the end of the Winter 2025 anime season, it’s time to get ready for the future.

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- aired the final episode of Season 3’s Counterattack Arc today, and immediately announced that Season 4 of the anime is now in the works. While there are unfortunately few details about when we can expect to see this new season of episodes as of the time of this publication, fans have gotten the first look at what to expect with a new trailer that you can check out in the video above. You can also get a much more detailed look at the new season with a new poster below.

What to Know for Re:Zero Season 4

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 is now in the works, but has yet to confirm its release window, date, or international release plans as of the time of this publication. The anime has also yet to confirm its potential returning staff and cast, but the first teaser does already confirm that Yusuke Kobayashi and Rie Takahashi will be returning as Natsuki Subaru and Emilia, respectively. But there’s also a hope that there won’t be a long wait in between the third and fourth seasons like there has been in the first three seasons of the series thus far.

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- has had a notable anime production schedule as there has been a lengthy wait in between each of the new seasons thus far with three or four years of waiting in between these new episodes. This was even addressed with the launch of the Season 4 announcement that seems to tease that there won’t be such a huge gap in between seasons this time around. But with no concrete information, the wait for these new episodes begins either way.

Re:Zero Fans Are Left on a Huge Cliffhanger

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 really left fans on a huge cliffhanger, however, so it’s great to see that a fourth season is already now in the works. Subaru and the others had their biggest string of fights against the members of the Witch’s Cult yet, but really only defeated Regulus. The other fights had small victories of their own, but it was far from as decisive as many fans had hoped after a huge arc filled with fights. Even Subaru and the others noted how they scraped out of it all with their lives.

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- is clearly building to a huge new arc coming in the fourth season, and it seems like it will be taking Subaru to a whole new area for a chance at helping Rem. She’s been a key figure in Subaru’s mind since the series began, and the loss of her has been a big impact on the seasons since. But this might be where things start turning around when Re:Zero Season 4 starts its run in the future. It’s just a matter of waiting for it.